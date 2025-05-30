Padres take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (31-23, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (31-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (5-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -198, Pirates +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a three-game series.

San Diego has an 18-9 record at home and a 31-23 record overall. The Padres have a 19-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 8-20 in road games and 21-36 overall. The Pirates are 13-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with a .255 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 14 RBIs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13 for 36 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

