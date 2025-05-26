Padres take home losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (21-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (29-22, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Miami Marlins (21-30, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (29-22, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Marlins +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Miami Marlins looking to end their three-game home slide.

San Diego is 29-22 overall and 16-8 in home games. The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.55.

Miami has a 21-30 record overall and an 8-15 record on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 9 for 39 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Stowers has seven doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 14 for 41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.