Padres starter Michael King a late scratch vs. Braves with shoulder stiffness

ATLANTA (AP) — Padres right-hander Michael King was scratched from his scheduled start about 40 minutes before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Padres announced King would not pitch due to right shoulder stiffness. Manager Mike Shildt said after the game King woke up with some pain in his shoulder and could not get loose enough to start. He is not expected to go on the injured list and will likely miss just one start if the pain does not persist.

The Padres went with a bullpen game and lost to the Braves 7-1. Sean Reynolds got the start and allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings. Wandy Peralta, Alek Jacobs and Yuki Matsui finished the game out for San Diego, which has lost seven of its last eight.

King is 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts this season. He faced the Braves on opening day, giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings and didn’t figure in the decision. He threw seven scoreless innings, striking out 12 in San Diego’s Game 1 win versus the Braves in the playoff opener last season.

