Padres look to prolong win streak, play the Pirates

San Diego Padres (20-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-21, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, Pirates +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 12-21 overall and 7-10 in home games. The Pirates are 1-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 6-7 in road games and 20-11 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .264 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 11-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 10 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .278 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 14-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (forearm), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

