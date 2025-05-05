Padres All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill set to return Tuesday from strained hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill is set to return to the San Diego Padres’ active roster…

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill is set to return to the San Diego Padres’ active roster Tuesday from a strained right hamstring that has sidelined him since April 6.

Merrill played a pair of injury rehabilitation games for Double-A San Antonio last weekend and was at Yankee Stadium on Monday for the Padres’ series opener against New York. San Diego had not yet activated him from the 10-day injured list.

“Scheduled day off today to recover from a couple of games but, yeah, so he’s on track for tomorrow,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Just a very professional rehab. He dominated every day in what he was able to do.”

Merrill was hitting .378 (14 for 37) with three homers and 10 RBIs through eight games. After finishing second to Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes in last season’s NL Rookie of the Year voting, Merrill agreed on April 2 to a $135 million, nine-year contract for 2026-34.

