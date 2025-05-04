Padres aim to keep win streak alive against the Pirates

San Diego Padres (21-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-22, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

San Diego Padres (21-11, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (0-0); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (2-2, 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Padres -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 7-11 at home and 12-22 overall. The Pirates have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 21-11 overall and 7-7 on the road. The Padres have a 7-3 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .266 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12-for-37 with a double over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has four doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 11-for-32 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (lower body), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.