Pacers top defender Aaron Nesmith will play in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals against Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will have Aaron Nesmith, their top defender, available Tuesday night for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks.

Coach Rick Carlisle had said Monday that Nesmith’s sprained right ankle was “sore” and that he would likely be a game-time decision. But during his pregame news conference, Carlisle confirmed Nesmith would play.

He’s been Indiana’s primary defender against All-Star guard Jalen Brunson and after Nesmith left Game 3 in the third quarter, the Pacers blew a big lead in a 106-100 loss. Nesmith did return late in the game but did not look the same. Indiana leads the series 2-1.

“He’s doing better than expected,” Carlisle said, before addressing whether Nesmith’s minutes would be limited. “It’s to be determined. Not as of now, but I always watch everybody’s minutes so, it’ll be something that in real time, we’ll have to gauge.”

Nesmith was injured when he landed awkwardly after making a pass into the corner that sailed into the seats.

Nesmith scored a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 1, setting the Pacers’ postseason record with eight 3-pointers.

