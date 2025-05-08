Pacers, Nuggets trying to hold court after swinging playoff series with road victories

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Denver Nuggets accomplished one goal by stealing Game 1 of their second-round playoff series at Oklahoma…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Denver Nuggets accomplished one goal by stealing Game 1 of their second-round playoff series at Oklahoma City.

The Indiana Pacers were even more productive in Cleveland, sweeping both games.

Now the two lower-seeded teams head home for their respective Game 3s on Friday with a new goal — taking advantage of those early road wins by keeping the upper hand in their series.

“The series isn’t over, it’s far from over,” Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton said Thursday. “This is a team that earned the No. 1 seed for a reason. It’s probably rare they lose two games in a row. I don’t know the exact number, but it probably doesn’t happen often. So we’re going to see a desperate team, a team that’s coming in here to win two games.”

Actually, the Cavaliers lost three straight during a four-day stretch in late January and four straight during a seven-day stretch in mid-March. Otherwise, they’ve been dominant on the road where they earned the league’s third-best mark at 30-11.

The Cavs may not even be in this hole if the league’s “Last 2-Minute Report” is correct.

It said Aaron Nesmith’s late dunk off a missed free throw and Haliburton’s final rebound should have been jump balls because of lane violations by both teams in both cases. Haliburton’s rebound led to his winning 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.

Even Donovan Mitchell’s incredible game — 48 points, 17 made free throws and nine assists — wasn’t enough to salvage a split. This time, though, Cleveland could be closer to full strength.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley and key backup De’Andre Hunter could both return. They both missed Game 2, Mobley with a sprained left ankle and Hunter with a sprained right thumb. The bigger question is starting guard Darius Garland. He’s missed four straight games with a sprained left big toe.

All three are listed as questionable.

“They all touched the ball. They all got some reps up, but we didn’t do anything live,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said after Thursday’s practice. “They kind of participated in the walkthrough and you know, hoping for the best.”

Haliburton said he intends to play despite with a heavily taped left wrist that he injured in Game 2. He’s a perfect 9-0 when appearing in home playoff games.

One person who won’t be at the game is Haliburton’s father. This will be Indiana’s first home game since John Haliburton confronted Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court moments after Haliburton’s winning layup eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

Oklahoma City’s Game 2 performance also shows it can rally in its series.

The Thunder endured just two two-game skids this season, making sure it didn’t happen a third time with a 43-point victory Wednesday in Game 3. The Thunder also went 35-6 on the road, including an early regular-season split in Denver.

Winning the 2023 NBA crown also has given the Nuggets some perspective on how to turn the page after such an embarrassing loss.

“They were being aggressive, they were hitting us,” three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic said. “We weren’t disciplined, and everybody was kind of doing their own thing and we can’t play like that. Every single person needs to step up and be better.”

And playing at home should help — both the Nuggets and the Pacers.

“Cleveland’s building was so loud,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “So we need our fans to bring every ounce of energy and noise and everything they have. Each game going forward is going to be a monumental challenge. Their support has meant a lot to us this year and it’s important right now.

Thunder at Nuggets

When/Where to Watch: Game 3, 10 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Series tied, 1-1.

BetMGM says: Nuggets by 4.5.

What to know: Oklahoma City became the first team to protect its home court in this round after road teams won each of the first five games, and they did it by setting franchise and league records with an 87-point first half. Nothing went right for the Nuggets. They shot 37.9% from the field, had 20 turnovers and never looked like the team that played Game 1. MVP finalist Shea Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.5 points to lead the Thunder despite sitting out the fourth quarter Wednesday. Jokic knows what must be done: Watch the tape, learn the lessons and move on to a pivotal game that could swing the series. The Thunder need to replicate their Game 2 performance while the Nuggets need to rediscover their Game 1 form.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.