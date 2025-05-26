Pacers lose Aaron Nesmith with right leg injury during 3rd quarter of Game 3 vs. Knicks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Nesmith, the Indiana Pacers top defender, left Game 3 against the New York Knicks midway through…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Nesmith, the Indiana Pacers top defender, left Game 3 against the New York Knicks midway through the third quarter Sunday before returning for part of the fourth.

Whether he’ll play Tuesday night in Game 4 is unclear.

Coach Rick Carlisle said he inserted Nesmith because he was cleared to play. But his return didn’t prevent the Pacers from frittering away a fourth-quarter lead in a 106-100 loss. Nesmith didn’t look the same after the injury, and Carlisle said he would withhold judgment about Game 4 until he receives more information Monday.

Nesmith landed awkwardly when he jumped to throw a pass into the corner that sailed high and wound up in the seats.

After play stopped, Nesmith remained down briefly before his teammates helped him up and then motioned for the trainers help. He struggled to put weight on the leg, needed assistance to leave the court and went straight to the locker room.

He was Indiana’s primary defender on All-Star guard Jalen Brunson as the Pacers pulled out to a 70-57 lead.

The Pacers still hold a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

