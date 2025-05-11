Live Radio
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Scores

The Associated Press

May 11, 2025, 6:25 PM

Sunday

At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,347; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Ryan Fox 65-70-68-66—269
Harry Higgs 67-66-68-68—269
Mackenzie Hughes 63-69-70-67—269
Kevin Yu 68-67-70-65—270
Niklas Norgaard Moller 67-69-71-64—271
Alex Smalley 70-67-67-67—271
Hayden Buckley 67-69-71-65—272
Rico Hoey 69-70-69-64—272
Mark Hubbard 68-71-67-66—272
Thorbjorn Olesen 64-72-69-67—272
Matti Schmid 70-67-68-67—272
Sami Valimaki 69-68-68-67—272
Joseph Bramlett 71-66-68-68—273
Steven Fisk 70-68-67-68—273
Chris Gotterup 67-70-71-65—273
Victor Perez 67-70-66-70—273
Sam Ryder 69-69-69-66—273
Davis Shore 67-66-70-70—273
Carson Young 70-66-64-73—273
Emiliano Grillo 69-67-71-67—274
Chesson Hadley 67-69-68-70—274
Harry Hall 69-69-68-68—274
Patton Kizzire 67-68-70-69—274
Ben Silverman 67-68-69-70—274
Taylor Moore 69-69-68-69—275
Norman Xiong 69-65-69-72—275
Will Chandler 64-69-71-72—276
Trace Crowe 69-68-70-69—276
Quade Cummins 72-67-68-69—276
William Mouw 69-69-69-69—276
Cristobal Del Solar 65-67-76-69—277
Brice Garnett 67-70-72-68—277
Trent Phillips 68-68-73-68—277
Seamus Power 64-76-69-69—278
Antoine Rozner 70-67-68-73—278
Danny Walker 66-67-70-75—278
Mason Andersen 70-68-70-71—279
Blades Brown 66-71-74-68—279
Ricky Castillo 70-69-71-69—279
Taylor Dickson 68-71-69-71—279
Nathan Franks 67-70-71-71—279
Ryo Hisatsune 70-70-70-69—279
Ben Kohles 67-73-71-68—279
Vince Whaley 72-66-70-71—279
Rafael Campos 71-68-71-70—280
Theo Humphrey 71-69-73-67—280
Takumi Kanaya 72-68-73-67—280
Max McGreevy 72-68-73-67—280
Chad Ramey 67-71-71-71—280
Nick Watney 66-67-75-72—280
Dylan Wu 66-71-73-70—280
Doug Ghim 69-69-70-73—281
Tim Widing 69-66-76-70—281
Jackson Byrd 69-70-72-71—282
Austin Duncan 70-69-71-72—282
Tom Kim 72-68-71-71—282
Kevin Roy 67-72-72-71—282
Alejandro Tosti 65-75-75-67—282
Francesco Molinari 69-71-74-69—283
Adam Svensson 69-69-74-71—283
Matteo Manassero 67-71-74-72—284
Andrew Putnam 65-70-79-70—284
Jesper Svensson 66-73-73-72—284
Anders Albertson 70-70-74-71—285
Hayden Springer 72-68-73-73—286
Bill Haas 68-71-74-74—287
George Duangmanee 68-71-75-75—289
Luke List 71-68-75-75—289
Michael Feuerstein 72-68-79-73—292

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

