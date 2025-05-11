ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Scores

Sunday At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club Myrtle Beach, S.C. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,347; Par: 71 Final Round…

Sunday

At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,347; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Ryan Fox 65-70-68-66—269 Harry Higgs 67-66-68-68—269 Mackenzie Hughes 63-69-70-67—269 Kevin Yu 68-67-70-65—270 Niklas Norgaard Moller 67-69-71-64—271 Alex Smalley 70-67-67-67—271 Hayden Buckley 67-69-71-65—272 Rico Hoey 69-70-69-64—272 Mark Hubbard 68-71-67-66—272 Thorbjorn Olesen 64-72-69-67—272 Matti Schmid 70-67-68-67—272 Sami Valimaki 69-68-68-67—272 Joseph Bramlett 71-66-68-68—273 Steven Fisk 70-68-67-68—273 Chris Gotterup 67-70-71-65—273 Victor Perez 67-70-66-70—273 Sam Ryder 69-69-69-66—273 Davis Shore 67-66-70-70—273 Carson Young 70-66-64-73—273 Emiliano Grillo 69-67-71-67—274 Chesson Hadley 67-69-68-70—274 Harry Hall 69-69-68-68—274 Patton Kizzire 67-68-70-69—274 Ben Silverman 67-68-69-70—274 Taylor Moore 69-69-68-69—275 Norman Xiong 69-65-69-72—275 Will Chandler 64-69-71-72—276 Trace Crowe 69-68-70-69—276 Quade Cummins 72-67-68-69—276 William Mouw 69-69-69-69—276 Cristobal Del Solar 65-67-76-69—277 Brice Garnett 67-70-72-68—277 Trent Phillips 68-68-73-68—277 Seamus Power 64-76-69-69—278 Antoine Rozner 70-67-68-73—278 Danny Walker 66-67-70-75—278 Mason Andersen 70-68-70-71—279 Blades Brown 66-71-74-68—279 Ricky Castillo 70-69-71-69—279 Taylor Dickson 68-71-69-71—279 Nathan Franks 67-70-71-71—279 Ryo Hisatsune 70-70-70-69—279 Ben Kohles 67-73-71-68—279 Vince Whaley 72-66-70-71—279 Rafael Campos 71-68-71-70—280 Theo Humphrey 71-69-73-67—280 Takumi Kanaya 72-68-73-67—280 Max McGreevy 72-68-73-67—280 Chad Ramey 67-71-71-71—280 Nick Watney 66-67-75-72—280 Dylan Wu 66-71-73-70—280 Doug Ghim 69-69-70-73—281 Tim Widing 69-66-76-70—281 Jackson Byrd 69-70-72-71—282 Austin Duncan 70-69-71-72—282 Tom Kim 72-68-71-71—282 Kevin Roy 67-72-72-71—282 Alejandro Tosti 65-75-75-67—282 Francesco Molinari 69-71-74-69—283 Adam Svensson 69-69-74-71—283 Matteo Manassero 67-71-74-72—284 Andrew Putnam 65-70-79-70—284 Jesper Svensson 66-73-73-72—284 Anders Albertson 70-70-74-71—285 Hayden Springer 72-68-73-73—286 Bill Haas 68-71-74-74—287 George Duangmanee 68-71-75-75—289 Luke List 71-68-75-75—289 Michael Feuerstein 72-68-79-73—292

