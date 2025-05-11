ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Scores

Sunday
At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,347; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Ryan Fox
|65-70-68-66—269
|Harry Higgs
|67-66-68-68—269
|Mackenzie Hughes
|63-69-70-67—269
|Kevin Yu
|68-67-70-65—270
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|67-69-71-64—271
|Alex Smalley
|70-67-67-67—271
|Hayden Buckley
|67-69-71-65—272
|Rico Hoey
|69-70-69-64—272
|Mark Hubbard
|68-71-67-66—272
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|64-72-69-67—272
|Matti Schmid
|70-67-68-67—272
|Sami Valimaki
|69-68-68-67—272
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-66-68-68—273
|Steven Fisk
|70-68-67-68—273
|Chris Gotterup
|67-70-71-65—273
|Victor Perez
|67-70-66-70—273
|Sam Ryder
|69-69-69-66—273
|Davis Shore
|67-66-70-70—273
|Carson Young
|70-66-64-73—273
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-67-71-67—274
|Chesson Hadley
|67-69-68-70—274
|Harry Hall
|69-69-68-68—274
|Patton Kizzire
|67-68-70-69—274
|Ben Silverman
|67-68-69-70—274
|Taylor Moore
|69-69-68-69—275
|Norman Xiong
|69-65-69-72—275
|Will Chandler
|64-69-71-72—276
|Trace Crowe
|69-68-70-69—276
|Quade Cummins
|72-67-68-69—276
|William Mouw
|69-69-69-69—276
|Cristobal Del Solar
|65-67-76-69—277
|Brice Garnett
|67-70-72-68—277
|Trent Phillips
|68-68-73-68—277
|Seamus Power
|64-76-69-69—278
|Antoine Rozner
|70-67-68-73—278
|Danny Walker
|66-67-70-75—278
|Mason Andersen
|70-68-70-71—279
|Blades Brown
|66-71-74-68—279
|Ricky Castillo
|70-69-71-69—279
|Taylor Dickson
|68-71-69-71—279
|Nathan Franks
|67-70-71-71—279
|Ryo Hisatsune
|70-70-70-69—279
|Ben Kohles
|67-73-71-68—279
|Vince Whaley
|72-66-70-71—279
|Rafael Campos
|71-68-71-70—280
|Theo Humphrey
|71-69-73-67—280
|Takumi Kanaya
|72-68-73-67—280
|Max McGreevy
|72-68-73-67—280
|Chad Ramey
|67-71-71-71—280
|Nick Watney
|66-67-75-72—280
|Dylan Wu
|66-71-73-70—280
|Doug Ghim
|69-69-70-73—281
|Tim Widing
|69-66-76-70—281
|Jackson Byrd
|69-70-72-71—282
|Austin Duncan
|70-69-71-72—282
|Tom Kim
|72-68-71-71—282
|Kevin Roy
|67-72-72-71—282
|Alejandro Tosti
|65-75-75-67—282
|Francesco Molinari
|69-71-74-69—283
|Adam Svensson
|69-69-74-71—283
|Matteo Manassero
|67-71-74-72—284
|Andrew Putnam
|65-70-79-70—284
|Jesper Svensson
|66-73-73-72—284
|Anders Albertson
|70-70-74-71—285
|Hayden Springer
|72-68-73-73—286
|Bill Haas
|68-71-74-74—287
|George Duangmanee
|68-71-75-75—289
|Luke List
|71-68-75-75—289
|Michael Feuerstein
|72-68-79-73—292
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.