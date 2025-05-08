Olympic rugby medalist Josaia Raisuqe of Fiji has died at 30

CASTRES, France (AP) — Josaia Raisuqe, a Paris Olympics medalist, was killed in a road crash on Thursday, his Castres…

CASTRES, France (AP) — Josaia Raisuqe, a Paris Olympics medalist, was killed in a road crash on Thursday, his Castres rugby club said. He was 30.

Raisuqe was reportedly on his way to training when his vehicle was hit by a train.

“Castres Olympique is in mourning,” the club said in a statement on its website. “It is with heavy hearts that we learned of the death this morning of our player Josaia Raisuqe in a road accident.

“The entire CO family is devastated by this terrible news. Josh had been a member of the club since 2021. He was a wonderful teammate, much loved by everyone, including the Castres supporters who had embraced him. We extend our sincere condolences and thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Raisuqe appeared on the wing for the Top 14 club less than two weeks ago.

He was in the Fiji team which won the Olympic silver medal in rugby sevens in Paris last year. He scored a try against the United States in pool play and started in the final against France.

He’s been playing club rugby in France since 2015, when he joined Top 14 champion Stade Francais. He also played for second-division side Nevers, and got into an infamous incident in 2021 when, overjoyed by a win, he hoisted the referee over his head after the fulltime whistle. The ref gave him a red card.

The following season, Castres deployed Raisuqe as a flanker en route to the 2022 Top 14 final.

“He was a radiant boy on and off the field, a pillar of the Fijian community we have at the club and to which we are very attached,” Castres chairman Pierre-Yves Revol said. “It is also difficult at this time not to mention the faith of all these (Fijian) players and of Josaia. My thoughts are with his fiancée and his entire family.”

