Olympiakos rises into next Champions League and skips qualifying rounds after PSG reaches final

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek league winner Olympiakos will return to the Champions League next season after a five-year gap because Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the final late Wednesday.

“We are back!” the new Greek champion posted Thursday on its social media accounts after its elevated status was confirmed by UEFA.

PSG’s win over Arsenal in the semifinals means it will play Inter Milan in the May 31 final in Munich. Both finalists already qualified for the next Champions League through their national league position so the entry reserved for the defending champion can be reallocated.

That guaranteed place in the 36-team league format goes to the national champion in the qualifying rounds that has the best UEFA ranking, based on European competition results over a five-year period.

Olympiakos has that high ranking — currently No. 37 in all Europe — fueled by winning the Conference League title last year, as the first Greek team to win a European trophy.

The champion of Greece had been set to enter the 2025-26 Champions League qualifying rounds in July, needing to advance through three rounds to reach the lucrative league phase.

Olympiakos sealed the Greek league title, the 48th in its history, last weekend and now avoids having to beat three opponents to reach the elite Champions League stage.

The team, owned by shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, last played in the Champions League in 2020-21, placing third in a group behind Manchester City and Porto.

