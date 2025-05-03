Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry is No. 1 pick in Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft

Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry was the overall No. 1 pick in the 12-player Athletes Unlimited Softball draft on Saturday. The…

Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry was the overall No. 1 pick in the 12-player Athletes Unlimited Softball draft on Saturday.

The Volts, one of four teams in the new league that will begin play on June 7, chose the Louisiana-Lafayette transfer. Landry has an 18-3 record and a 1.97 ERA this season. She is a key reason the Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the ESPN/USA Softball and USA Today/NFCA polls heading into the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Talons chose Arkansas infielder Bri Ellis at No. 2.

A pair of Virginia Tech players were the next two picks, as the Blaze selected pitcher Emma Lemley No. 3 and the Bandits chose utility player Cori McMillan No. 4.

The Talons picked Mississippi State outfielder Sierra Sacco at No. 5; the Blaze chose Florida outfielder Korbe Otis No. 6; the Bandits selected Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy No. 7; and the Volts drafted Florida State catcher Michaela Edenfield No. 8.

The Blaze chose Duke infielder Ana Gold at No. 9; the Bandits picked Arizona pitcher Devyn Netz No. 10; the Volts selected LSU utility player Daneica Coffey No. 11; and The Talons drafted Mississippi State pitcher Raelin Chaffin No. 12.

The players learned they had been invited to compete in the AUSL when they each were presented with a “Golden Ticket.”

AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng and league advisers Jennie Finch, Jess Mendoza and Natasha Watley were among those who made surprise appearances and created moments that have generated more than 2 million video views and 4.7 million impressions.

“Seeing the excitement and enthusiasm over the past few weeks during the ‘Golden Ticket’ moments from these players and their teammates, coaches, families, friends and fans has really brought to life what a special moment the launch of the AUSL will be for the sport of softball,” Ng said. “We look forward to welcoming these exciting young players to join our teams, compete with and against the world’s best players and help us all build the next great women’s sports league together.”

The AUSL’s four teams will play 24 games, with the top two teams playing for the AUSL Championship, a best-of-three series to be held July 26-28 at the University of Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium. The inaugural season in 2025 will be a touring property featuring games in 12 different cities before the league becomes city-based next year.

