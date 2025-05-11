Oilers host the Golden Knights with 2-1 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30…

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -126, Golden Knights +106; over/under is 7

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-3. Reilly Smith scored two goals in the win.

Edmonton has a 21-13-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a +24 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 235 conceded.

Vegas is 50-22-10 overall and 20-6-3 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a 52-7-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 35 goals and 17 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.