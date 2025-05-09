Oilers bring 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 9…

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -119, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime.

Edmonton has a 21-12-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a 20-8-4 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Vegas has a 19-6-3 record in Pacific Division games and a 50-22-10 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 22-11-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 32 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.