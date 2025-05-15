Nuggets’ Jamal Murray is sick and questionable for Game 6 vs. Thunder

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was listed as questionable for Denver’s Game 6 showdown with the Oklahoma…

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was listed as questionable for Denver’s Game 6 showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night because of an illness.

The nature of Murray’s illness wasn’t known. He also was under the weather in Round 1, when he wore long sleeves and sweated profusely through a Game 2 loss at home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Murray is averaging 22.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the playoffs, numbers that are right around his regular-season averages of 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.0 assists.

The Nuggets need a win Thursday night to force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

