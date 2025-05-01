Nottingham Forest loses 2-0 to Brentford as Champions League hopes are hit

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest’s Champions League hopes were dealt a blow after a 2-0 loss to Brentford in…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest’s Champions League hopes were dealt a blow after a 2-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Thursday.

Forest could have moved up to third in the standings with a win but remains in sixth place with four rounds of the season to go.

Kevin Schade opened the scoring for Brentford at the City Ground in the 44th minute and Yoane Wissa sealed victory in 70th.

Forest is behind fifth-place Chelsea on goal difference.

The top five in the standings will qualify for the Champions League after England’s top flight was handed a bonus place for the performance its teams in Europe this season.

The battle to qualify remains wide open with just five points separating third-place Newcastle and Aston Villa in seventh.

