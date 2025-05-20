Norway ski jumper retires as investigation into teammates’ alleged suit cheating continues

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Former Olympic champion ski jumper Robert Johansson announced he is retiring on Tuesday while an investigation…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Former Olympic champion ski jumper Robert Johansson announced he is retiring on Tuesday while an investigation continues into alleged cheating by his teammates at the world championships.

The 35-year-old Johansson, who sports a distinctive red mustache, was not initially under suspicion when the scandal around the Norway team altering competition suits emerged at their home Nordic worlds.

The 2018 Olympics team event gold medalist was then suspended along with other Norwegians by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) from taking part in season-ending events.

Johansson told broadcaster TV2 in an interview aired on Tuesday, “I feel like I’ve been suspended because I’m Norwegian.”

He said the case denied him the chance to compete in his planned farewell events in March.

Norwegian athletes have not talked publicly about the FIS investigation, though TV2 said Johansson’s suit was checked and cleared before, during and after the worlds held in Trondheim.

Johansson was a three-time winner in World Cup events who had a career-best year in the 2018 Olympics season.

He also took individual bronzes in the normal and large hill events at Pyeongchang, South Korea.

