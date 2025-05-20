NL Central-leading Cubs activate Happ from injured list, option Ballesteros to Iowa

MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list on Tuesday ahead of their game…

MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list on Tuesday ahead of their game at Miami.

The 30-year-old Happ had been sidelined since May 10 because of a left oblique strain. Before his injury, Happ was hitting .269 with three homers and 19 RBI in 39 games.

Happ, in his ninth season with the Cubs, is in the lineup batting leadoff and playing left field against the Marlins in the second game of the teams’ three-game set.

To make room for Happ, the NL Central-leading Cubs optioned catcher Moisés Ballesteros to Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago also placed right-handed reliever Porter Hodge on the 15-day injured list because of a left oblique strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts from Iowa.

