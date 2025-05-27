Newcastle losing another sporting director as Mitchell to step down

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle is losing another sporting director after the Premier League club announced Paul Mitchell is stepping…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle is losing another sporting director after the Premier League club announced Paul Mitchell is stepping down next month.

Mitchell took the position only last July following the departure of Newcastle’s previous sporting director, Dan Ashworth, to Manchester United.

Mitchell was leaving “due to health reasons” and his departure was “by mutual consent,” Saudi-controlled Newcastle said on Tuesday.

There were reports of tension between Mitchell and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe at the start of this season.

Newcastle won the English League Cup in March for its first major domestic trophy in 70 years, and finished in fifth place in the Premier League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“The club is in great hands on and off the pitch,” Mitchell said, “and is in a fantastic position to continue building.

“I’d like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future.”

Mitchell previously worked for Tottenham, Leipzig and Monaco.

