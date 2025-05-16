New York hosts Las Vegas to begin season

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -4.5; over/under is 168.5
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces for the season opener.
New York went 16-4 at home a season ago while going 32-8 overall. The Liberty averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 16.1 bench points last season.
Las Vegas finished 14-6 on the road and 27-13 overall a season ago. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.
Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg), Dana Evans: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
