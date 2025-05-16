New York hosts Las Vegas to begin season

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -4.5; over/under is…

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -4.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces for the season opener.

New York went 16-4 at home a season ago while going 32-8 overall. The Liberty averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 16.1 bench points last season.

Las Vegas finished 14-6 on the road and 27-13 overall a season ago. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg), Dana Evans: out (knee).

