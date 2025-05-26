New York hosts Golden State after Jones’ 26-point game

Golden State Valkyries (2-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (2-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (3-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Jonquel Jones scored 26 points in the New York Liberty’s 90-88 win against the Indiana Fever.

New York finished 16-4 at home a season ago while going 32-8 overall. The Liberty averaged 7.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State hits the court for the fourth game in franchise history. The Valkyries beat the Los Angeles Sparks 82-73 in their last game.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Valkyries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

