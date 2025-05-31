New York faces Connecticut, aims for 4th straight home win

Connecticut Sun (1-5, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (1-5, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (6-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Liberty play Connecticut Sun.

New York finished 32-8 overall and 16-4 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Liberty averaged 22.8 assists per game on 30.8 made field goals last season.

Connecticut went 28-12 overall and 14-6 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Sun gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sun: Lindsay Allen: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

