NCAA Women’s Golf Championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the semifinals and quarterfinals Tuesday at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at La Costa Resort. Seeds from stroke play in parentheses:

SEMIFINALS

(1) Stanford 3.5, (4) Florida State 1.5

Paula Martin Sampredo, Stanford, def. Kaylah Williams, Florida State, 5 and 3.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Lottie Woad, Florida State, 20 holes.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Sophia Fullbook, Florida State, 5 and 4.

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, halved in 19 holes with Mirabel Ting, Florida State.

Alexandra Gazzoli, Florida State, def. Meja Örtengren, Stanford, 19 holes.

(3) Northwestern 3, (2) Oregon 2

Ashley Yun, Northwestern, def. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon, 2 and 1.

Tong An, Oregon, def. Hsin Tai Lin, Northwestern, 2 and 1.

Elise Lee, Northwestern, def. Ting-Hsuan Huang, Oregon, 2 and 1.

Karen Tsuru, Oregon, def. Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern, 3 and 2.

Dianna Lee, Northwestern, def. Kiara Romero, Oregon, 2 up.

QUARTERFINALS

(1) Stanford 3.5, (8) Virginia 1.5

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Kennedy Swedick, Virginia, 1 up.

Meja Örtengren, Stanford, def. Megan Propeck, Virginia, 2 and 1.

Jaclyn LaHa, Virginia, def. Kelly Xu, Stanford, 3 and 2.

Megha Ganne, Stanford, halved with Amanda Sambach, Virginia.

Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Rebecca Skoler, Virginia, 5 and 3.

(2) Oregon 3, (7) Texas 2

Kiara Romero, Oregon, def. Bohyun Park, Texas, 3 and 1.

Tong An, Oregon, def Lauren Kim, Texas, 20 holes.

Cindy Hsu, Texas, def. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Oregon, 1 up.

Farah O’Keefe, Texas, def. Karen Tsuru, Oregon, 2 and 1.

Ting-Hsuan Huang, Oregon, def. Angela Heo, Texas, 3 and 2.

(4) Florida State 3.5, (5) Southern California 1.5

Lottie Woad, Florida State, def. Jasmine Koo, Southern California, 4 and 3.

Kaylah Williams, Florida State, def Cindy Kou, Southern California, 5 and 4.

Mirabel Ting, Florida State, def. Bailey Shoemaker, Southern California, 3 and 1.

Kylie Chong, Southern California, def. Sophia Fullbrook, Florida State, 6 and 5.

Alexandra Gazzoli, Florida State, halved with Catherine Park, Southern California.

(3) Northwestern 3, (6) Arkansas 2

Kendall Todd, Arkansas, def. Dianna Lee, Northwestern, 3 and 2.

Elise Lee, Northwestern, def. Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, 1 up.

Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, def. Ashley Yun, Northwestern, 4 and 3.

Lauryn Nguyen, Northwestern, def. Clarisa Temelo, Arkansas, 19 holes.

Hsin Tai Lin, Northwestern, def. Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, 3 and 2.

