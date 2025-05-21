NCAA Women’s Golf Championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship final Wednesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship final Wednesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):

(3) Northwestern 3, (1) Stanford 2

Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Ashley Yun, Northwestern, 5 and 4.

Laura Nguyen, Northwestern, def. Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, 1 up.

Hsin Tai Lin, Northwestern, def. Meja Örtengren, Stanford, 3 and 2.

Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Elise Lee, Northwestern, 1 up.

Dianna Lee, Northwestern, def. Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, 1 up.

