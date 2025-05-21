NCAA Women’s Golf Championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship final Wednesday at La Costa Resort (seeds in parentheses):
(3) Northwestern 3, (1) Stanford 2
Megha Ganne, Stanford, def. Ashley Yun, Northwestern, 5 and 4.
Laura Nguyen, Northwestern, def. Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, 1 up.
Hsin Tai Lin, Northwestern, def. Meja Örtengren, Stanford, 3 and 2.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, def. Elise Lee, Northwestern, 1 up.
Dianna Lee, Northwestern, def. Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, 1 up.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.