NCAA Men’s Golf Championship results

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Quarterfinal and semifinal results Tuesday from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship (seeds in parentheses):

SEMIFINALS

Oklahoma State (4) def. Mississippi (8), 3-2

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma St., def. Cameron Tankersley, Mississippi, 20 holes.

Tom Fischer, Mississippi, def. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma St., 1 up.

Preston Stout, Oklahoma St, def. Michael La Sasso, Mississippi, 5 and 4.

Kye Meeks, Mississippi, def. Gaven Lane, Oklahoma St., 4 and 2.

Eric Lee, Oklahoma St., def. Cohen Trolio, Mississippi, 19 holes.

Virginia (7) def. Florida (3), 4-1

Maxi Puregger, Virignia, def. Matthew Kress, Florida, 4 and 3.

Josh Duangmanee, Virginia, def. Jack Turner, Florida, 2 up.

Ben James, Virginia, def. Luke Poulter, Florida, 2 up.

Paul Chang, Virginia, led Zach Swanwick, Florida, 1 up through 17 (halved)

Ian Gilligan, Florida, led Bryan Lee, Virginia, 1 up through 15 (halved)

QUARTERFINALS

Mississippi (8) def. Arizona State (1), 3-2

Kye Meeks, Mississippi, def. Josele Ballester, Arizona St., 2 and 1.

Pongsapak Laopakdee, Arizona St., def. Cameron Tankersley, Mississippi, 4 and 3.

Connor Williams, Arizona St., def. Cohn Trolio, Mississippi, 3 and 2.

Tom Fischer, Mississippi, def. Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona St., 21 holes.

Michael La Sasso, Mississippi, def. Preston Summerhays, Arizona St., 6 and 5.

Oklahoma State (4) def. Oklahoma (5), 3.5-1.5

Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Oklahoma St., def. P.J. Maybank III, Oklahoma, 2 up.

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma St., def. Drew Goodman, Oklahoma, 3 and 2.

Preston Stout, Oklahoma St., def. Jase Summy, Oklahoma, 2 and 1.

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma, def. Gaven Lane, Oklahoma St., 3 and 2.

Eric Lee, Oklahoma St., halved with Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma, 14 holes.

Florida (3) def. Texas (6), 3-2

Tommy Morrison, Texas, def. Luke Poulter, Florida, 1 up.

Zack Swanwick, Florida, def. Daniel Bennett, Texas, 2 and 1.

Luke Potter, Texas, def. Jack Turner, Florida, 4 and 3.

Matthew Kress, Florida, vs. Jack Gilbert, Texas, 3 and 1.

Ian Gilligan, Florida, def. Christiaan Maas, Texas, 1 up.

Virginia (7), def. Auburn (2), 3-2

Cayden Pope, Auburn, def. Maxi Puregger, Virginia, 1 up.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, def. Josh Duangmanee, Virginia, 3 and 2.

Ben James, Virginia, def. Carson Bacha, Auburn, 2 and 1.

Paul Chang, Virginia, def. Brendan Valdes, Auburn, 5 and 3.

Bryan Lee, Virginia, def. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, 4 and 3.

