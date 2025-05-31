Natisha Hiedeman makes game-winning 3-pointer and Lynx edge Mercury 74-71 for 6-0 start to season

PHOENIX (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman made a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining to lift the undefeated Minnesota Lynx to a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman made a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining to lift the undefeated Minnesota Lynx to a 74-71 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

Hiedeman’s clutch shot gave Minnesota the lead for just the second time in the fourth quarter. After a timeout, Sami Whitcomb missed a 25-footer for Phoenix.

Minnesota trailed 71-68 with a minute to go but Courtney Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 53 seconds remaining.

Kayla McBride scored 20 points and Alanna Smith had 19 for the Lynx (6-0). Williams had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Satou Sabally had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (4-2). Kalani Brown had 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Whitcomb added 13 points.

McBride scored 10 points in the first quarter, including 7-for-7 shooting from the free-throw line, and the Lynx led 20-17 heading to the second quarter.

Whitcomb’s pullup 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 29-26 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter. The Mercury led by four points in the final minute of the half before McBride hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left as Phoenix led 39-38 at halftime.

McBride scored 17 points in the first half and Sabally led Phoenix with 12.

The Mercury built a seven-point lead in the final minute of the third quarter and took a 58-53 lead to the final period after outscoring the Lynx 19-15 in the third.

Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 26.8 points per game, has a lingering knee injury and did not play for Minnesota.

Up next

Lynx play at Golden State on Sunday, and Mercury visit Los Angeles. ___

