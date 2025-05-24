NASCAR-Xfinity BetMGM 300 Results

Saturday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 205 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 205, 52.

3. (18) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 205, 37.

4. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 205, 51.

5. (23) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 205, 32.

6. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 205, 31.

7. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 205, 30.

8. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 205, 29.

9. (15) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 205, 28.

10. (8) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 205, 29.

11. (11) Sam Mayer, Ford, 205, 38.

12. (19) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 205, 29.

13. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 205, 0.

14. (7) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 205, 32.

15. (6) William Sawalich, Toyota, 205, 22.

16. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 205, 21.

17. (12) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 205, 20.

18. (33) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 205, 19.

19. (5) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 205, 26.

20. (14) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 205, 23.

21. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, 205, 16.

22. (26) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 204, 15.

23. (9) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 204, 0.

24. (21) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 204, 13.

25. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 203, 12.

26. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 203, 11.

27. (37) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 203, 10.

28. (29) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 203, 9.

29. (38) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 203, 8.

30. (1) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 202, 18.

31. (24) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 6.

32. (31) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, accident, 194, 5.

33. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 194, 4.

34. (32) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, accident, 188, 0.

35. (36) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 182, 2.

36. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, suspension, 81, 1.

37. (34) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, engine, 52, 1.

38. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 205, 2.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.251 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 11 for 53 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Gray 0-23; W.Byron 24-30; C.Zilisch 31; W.Byron 32-48; C.Zilisch 49; W.Byron 50-94; J.Allgaier 95-144; C.Zilisch 145; B.Jones 146-150; J.Allgaier 151-203; W.Byron 204-205

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 2 times for 103 laps; W.Byron, 4 times for 71 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 23 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Zilisch, 3 times for 3 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 522; 2. A.Hill, 450; 3. S.Mayer, 429; 4. J.Love, 403; 5. B.Jones, 352; 6. C.Zilisch, 351; 7. R.Sieg, 349; 8. C.Kvapil, 344; 9. J.Burton, 343; 10. S.Creed, 333; 11. H.Burton, 323; 12. N.Sanchez, 320; 13. S.Smith, 314; 14. T.Gray, 303; 15. D.Dye, 299; 16. D.Thompson, 281.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.