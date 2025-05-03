NASCAR-Xfinity Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (20) Kyle Larson,…

Saturday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 208 laps, 0 points.

2. (12) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 208, 36.

3. (27) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 208, 0.

4. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 208, 50.

5. (7) Sam Mayer, Ford, 208, 44.

6. (5) Harrison Burton, Ford, 208, 31.

7. (3) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 208, 34.

8. (31) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 208, 33.

9. (21) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 208, 33.

10. (4) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 208, 29.

11. (9) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 208, 26.

12. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 208, 26.

13. (35) William Sawalich, Toyota, 208, 24.

14. (34) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 208, 23.

15. (8) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 208, 22.

16. (33) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 208, 24.

17. (18) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 208, 20.

18. (22) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 208, 19.

19. (13) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 208, 18.

20. (14) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 208, 32.

21. (32) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 207, 16.

22. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 207, 15.

23. (19) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 207, 14.

24. (11) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 207, 13.

25. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 207, 12.

26. (28) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 207, 11.

27. (16) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 205, 10.

28. (24) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 205, 9.

29. (15) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 204, 8.

30. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 201, 7.

31. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 200, 6.

32. (36) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

33. (30) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 199, 4.

34. (17) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, vibration, 165, 3.

35. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 155, 22.

36. (6) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 104, 14.

37. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 1.

38. (23) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, engine, 47, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.429 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 55 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.265 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 62 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0; J.Allgaier 1-24; A.Hill 25; J.Allgaier 26-49; A.Hill 50-102; J.Allgaier 103-153; S.Mayer 154-158; D.Dye 159; K.Larson 160-189; A.Hill 190-192; N.Sanchez 193; S.Mayer 194-206; K.Larson 207-208

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 99 laps; A.Hill, 3 times for 57 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 32 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 18 laps; D.Dye, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 471; 2. A.Hill, 420; 3. S.Mayer, 391; 4. J.Love, 374; 5. B.Jones, 326; 6. C.Kvapil, 324; 7. J.Burton, 320; 8. R.Sieg, 317; 9. S.Smith, 312; 10. H.Burton, 307; 11. S.Creed, 304; 12. C.Zilisch, 299; 13. D.Dye, 293; 14. T.Gray, 285; 15. N.Sanchez, 283; 16. D.Thompson, 249.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

