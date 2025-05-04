NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY Results

Sunday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (27) Joey Logano,…

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (27) Joey Logano, Ford, 271 laps, 42 points.

2. (31) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 271, 35.

3. (24) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 271, 37.

4. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 271, 50.

5. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 271, 33.

6. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 271, 31.

7. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 271, 30.

8. (28) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 271, 29.

9. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 271, 28.

10. (25) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 271, 27.

11. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 271, 26.

12. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 271, 25.

13. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 271, 32.

14. (21) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 271, 23.

15. (15) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 271, 22.

16. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 271, 21.

17. (13) Zane Smith, Ford, 271, 20.

18. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 271, 25.

19. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 271, 18.

20. (26) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 271, 18.

21. (17) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 271, 34.

22. (37) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 271, 15.

23. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 271, 17.

24. (1) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 270, 24.

25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 268, 22.

26. (5) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, accident, 265, 13.

27. (22) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, suspension, 254, 10.

28. (30) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 246, 9.

29. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 237, 15.

30. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 237, 7.

31. (35) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, accident, 217, 0.

32. (7) Josh Berry, Ford, 187, 13.

33. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 179, 10.

34. (18) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 172, 3.

35. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 172, 10.

36. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 172, 1.

37. (38) Chad Finchum, Ford, accident, 167, 1.

38. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, engine, 73, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.887 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 28 minutes, 40 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .346 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 73 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Hocevar 0-22; D.Hamlin 23; A.Cindric 24-73; T.Reddick 74; A.Cindric 75-83; J.Berry 84-124; K.Larson 125-126; A.Cindric 127; T.Gilliland 128-131; K.Larson 132-166; A.Bowman 167; W.Byron 168-189; K.Larson 190-220; J.Nemechek 221; K.Larson 222-243; M.McDowell 244-252; R.Blaney 253; M.McDowell 254-263; J.Logano 264-268; R.Blaney 269; J.Logano 270-271

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 4 times for 90 laps; A.Cindric, 3 times for 60 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 41 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 22 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 22 laps; M.McDowell, 2 times for 19 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 7 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; K.Larson, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 421; 2. K.Larson, 408; 3. D.Hamlin, 338; 4. C.Elliott, 338; 5. T.Reddick, 337; 6. C.Bell, 335; 7. R.Blaney, 313; 8. B.Wallace, 306; 9. J.Logano, 288; 10. A.Bowman, 284; 11. R.Chastain, 281; 12. C.Buescher, 255; 13. C.Briscoe, 245; 14. A.Cindric, 241; 15. R.Stenhouse, 240; 16. K.Busch, 228.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

