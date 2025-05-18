NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR All-Star Open Results

Sunday At North Wilkesboro Speedway North Wilkesboro, N.C. Lap length: 0.62 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Carson Hocevar,…

Sunday

At North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Lap length: 0.62 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 points.

2. (8) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 100, 0.

3. (10) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

4. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 100, 0.

5. (4) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

6. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, 100, 0.

7. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

8. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 100, 0.

9. (11) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 0.

10. (13) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 100, 0.

11. (5) Ryan Preece, Ford, 100, 0.

12. (17) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 100, 0.

13. (1) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

14. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

15. (9) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 100, 0.

16. (15) Cody Ware, Ford, 100, 0.

17. (3) Noah Gragson, Ford, 100, 0.

18. (18) Chad Finchum, Ford, 100, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

