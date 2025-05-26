NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Results

Sunday At Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (40) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (40) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400 laps, 50 points.

2. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 400, 65.

3. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 400, 36.

4. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 400, 49.

5. (35) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400, 32.

6. (22) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 37.

7. (15) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 400, 31.

8. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 41.

9. (28) Ryan Preece, Ford, 400, 29.

10. (8) Noah Gragson, Ford, 400, 32.

11. (11) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 400, 26.

12. (18) Josh Berry, Ford, 400, 25.

13. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 400, 27.

14. (30) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 400, 23.

15. (24) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 400, 22.

16. (20) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 44.

17. (16) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 20.

18. (34) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 399, 19.

19. (19) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 399, 18.

20. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399, 17.

21. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 398, 16.

22. (4) Chris Buescher, Ford, 398, 20.

23. (33) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 398, 0.

24. (7) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 398, 13.

25. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 398, 12.

26. (12) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 398, 35.

27. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 398, 23.

28. (31) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 397, 9.

29. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 397, 8.

30. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 395, 7.

31. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 388, 6.

32. (37) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 380, 5.

33. (38) Josh Bilicki, Ford, garage, 343, 0.

34. (39) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, engine, 307, 18.

35. (32) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 307, 2.

36. (25) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 245, 1.

37. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 245, 1.

38. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 245, 1.

39. (23) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 236, 1.

40. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, accident, 111, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.785 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 25 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .673 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 34 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; K.Larson 1; W.Byron 2-8; K.Larson 9-41; W.Byron 42-44; C.Briscoe 45; W.Byron 46-102; C.Bell 103; W.Byron 104-107; T.Reddick 108; W.Byron 109-152; D.Hamlin 153; C.Hocevar 154-155; C.Bell 156-159; W.Byron 160-204; D.Hamlin 205; W.Byron 206-207; D.Hamlin 208; W.Byron 209-238; D.Hamlin 239; W.Byron 240-261; D.Hamlin 262-290; W.Byron 291-294; D.Hamlin 295; W.Byron 296-302; D.Hamlin 303-314; W.Byron 315-326; D.Hamlin 327-333; W.Byron 334-347; R.Chastain 348-349; B.Keselowski 350-354; C.Elliott 355-356; T.Gibbs 357-362; W.Byron 363-394; R.Chastain 395-400

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 14 times for 283 laps; D.Hamlin, 8 times for 53 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 34 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 8 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 5 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 499; 2. K.Larson, 470; 3. C.Bell, 425; 4. C.Elliott, 415; 5. T.Reddick, 392; 6. D.Hamlin, 390; 7. R.Blaney, 363; 8. R.Chastain, 350; 9. J.Logano, 338; 10. A.Bowman, 333; 11. C.Briscoe, 314; 12. B.Wallace, 312; 13. R.Stenhouse, 284; 14. R.Preece, 280; 15. A.Cindric, 279; 16. J.Berry, 269.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.