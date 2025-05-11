NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 60 points.

2. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 49.

3. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 49.

4. (19) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 267, 33.

5. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 41.

6. (38) Josh Berry, Ford, 267, 38.

7. (30) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 34.

8. (2) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 29.

9. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 30.

10. (17) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 267, 27.

11. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 32.

12. (23) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (28) Corey Heim, Toyota, 267, 0.

14. (24) Noah Gragson, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 40.

16. (18) Zane Smith, Ford, 267, 24.

17. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 20.

18. (26) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (27) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 18.

20. (34) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 267, 17.

21. (35) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 266, 16.

22. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 15.

23. (11) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 266, 14.

24. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 266, 13.

25. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 265, 12.

26. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 265, 11.

27. (25) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 265, 10.

28. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 264, 9.

29. (32) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 264, 0.

30. (37) Cody Ware, Ford, 261, 7.

31. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 6.

32. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, dvp, 218, 5.

33. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 212, 4.

34. (8) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 201, 3.

35. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 197, 2.

36. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, garage, 196, 8.

37. (36) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 194, 6.

38. (33) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, engine, 6, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.745 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 13 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .712 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-39; A.Bowman 40-41; K.Busch 42; D.Hamlin 43-44; T.Dillon 45-48; K.Larson 49-87; C.Elliott 88-89; K.Larson 90-126; C.Hocevar 127-130; K.Larson 131-169; C.Elliott 170-196; K.Larson 197; C.Bell 198-200; K.Larson 201-211; J.Logano 212; K.Larson 213-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 7 times for 221 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 29 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; K.Larson, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 421; 2. K.Larson, 408; 3. D.Hamlin, 338; 4. C.Elliott, 338; 5. T.Reddick, 337; 6. C.Bell, 335; 7. R.Blaney, 313; 8. B.Wallace, 306; 9. J.Logano, 288; 10. A.Bowman, 284; 11. R.Chastain, 281; 12. C.Buescher, 255; 13. C.Briscoe, 245; 14. A.Cindric, 241; 15. R.Stenhouse, 240; 16. K.Busch, 228.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

