Napoli and Inter coaches to miss their teams’ title-deciding matches

MILAN (AP) — A quarter of Serie A coaches will be missing from the dugout for their teams’ final matches of the season, including title hopefuls Antonio Conte and Simone Inzaghi.

Napoli coach Conte and Inter Milan counterpart Inzaghi will have to watch from the stands as their teams fight for the Serie A title on Friday.

Napoli has a one-point lead over Inter and hosts Cagliari in the final round, while defending champion Inter visits Como. If they finish level on points, a playoff will be needed to decide the destination of the league title.

Conte was dismissed in the final minute of Napoli’s 0-0 draw at Parma on Sunday after he angrily confronted the opposition bench. Parma coach Cristian Chivu was also sent off for his reaction.

Inzaghi and Lazio coach Marco Baroni were shown red cards two minutes from the end of Inter’s 2-2 draw against Lazio for dissent.

AC Milan coach Sérgio Conceição was also dismissed right at the end of his side’s 3-1 loss at Roma and will miss what could be his last match in charge.

The Lega Serie A confirmed on Monday that all five coaches have been handed a one-match ban. All of them apart from Chivu have also been fined 5,000 euros ($5,600).

