Nantes striker opts out of French league’s campaign against homophobia

PARIS (AP) — At least one Ligue 1 player has refused to take part in Saturday’s campaign against homophobia despite many incidents that once again marred the soccer season.

Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed does not want to be associated with the annual initiative in which teams across France wear a special jersey to support the fight against homophobia.

The Egypt forward said he won’t play with his team against Montpellier in the season finale, and he is likely to be fined by Nantes.

Mohamed, who had skipped the campaign in previous seasons, cited his “culture and sensitivity” to justify his choice.

“Living together also means recognizing that this diversity can be expressed differently from one person to another,” he wrote on social media. “I believe in mutual respect — the respect we owe others, but also the respect we owe ourselves and our beliefs. As for me, there are deep-rooted values tied to my heritage and my faith, which make participating in this initiative difficult.”

Homophobic insults were heard and insulting banners deployed at Ligue 1 stadiums this season as French soccer authorities continue to struggle to eradicate the problem.

The French league is tracking incidents through reports by match delegates and a reporting platform. It says its disciplinary commission has issued 107 fines totaling 229,000 euros ($255,000) this season and imposed three stand or stadium closures in relation to cases involving discriminatory or offensive chants and banners.

The league said players will wear a specially designed jersey featuring a distinctive badge with the words “Homophobia Football,” where the word “homophobia” is symbolically crossed out. The official competition badge will also be redesigned and will feature rainbow colors. In addition, a giant banner featuring the logo will cover the center circle before kickoff and stadium announcers will address the crowd to raise awareness.

Over the years, French clubs have been sanctioned with fines, and the league’s disciplinary commission has ordered the closure of stands. This season, matches have been briefly interrupted by referees because of homophobic chanting. Also, French law provides for a jail term of up to one year and a fine of 45,000 euros ($47,600) for anti-gay insults that are made in public.

