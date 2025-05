Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €8,055,385 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Casper Ruud (14), Norway, def. Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Francisco Cerundolo (20), Argentina, def. Jakub Mensik (22), Czechia, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Jack Draper (5), Britain, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-0, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Coco Gauff (4), United States, def. Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (6), Croatia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (3), Germany, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Evan King and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

