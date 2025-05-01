Mumbai’s big win ends Rajasthan IPL playoffs bid, 14-year-old Suryavanshi dismissed for 0 runs

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Cricket’s 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was out for a two-ball duck as the Mumbai Indians…

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Cricket’s 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was out for a two-ball duck as the Mumbai Indians won their first Indian Premier League game in Jaipur since 2012 and ended the Rajasthan Royals’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs on Thursday.

Mumbai top-order batters, led by half-centuries from opening pair of Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53), carried the five-time champion to 217-2 after Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field.

Suryavanshi, who made headlines with his scintillating 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans last Monday, was caught off the second ball he faced from fast bowler Deepak Chahar and Rajasthan folded for 117 to lose by 100 runs.

With its sixth straight victory, Mumbai displaced Royal Challengers atop the table on a better net run-rate with both teams having 14 points.

Rajasthan’s eight defeats in 11 games has put them out of contention for the playoffs.

Mumbai rattles Rajasthan batters

Rajasthan couldn’t recover from 47-5 inside the batting powerplay when Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) picked up two wickets each before Impact Player Karn Sharma spun the lower order to finish with 3-23.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) smacked two sixes against Boult’s first three deliveries before the left-arm New Zealand fast bowler hit the right length and shattered the stumps.

Boult then had Nitish Rana caught at deep square leg before Bumrah struck twice in his first over when Prag and Shimron Hetmyer both got undone by fast bowler’s short pitch deliveries as Rajasthan lost half of its side in space of first 29 balls.

Sharma then took three wickets in space of his seven balls and Rajasthan was in danger to fold for less than 100 before Archer made top-scored with 30 off 27 balls. Boult then finished off the game when he beat Archer with a slower bouncer and was had him caught at fine leg.

Mumbai posts big total

Left-hander Rickelton and Sharma laid a solid platform of a big total as they stitched Mumbai’s first century opening wicket partnership in IPL outside home since 2020 by combining in a 116-run stand.

Sharma successfully overturned onfield lbw decision against him of left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi early in the powerplay with Rajasthan bowlers getting some early swing. After a cautious start in the first three overs both batters smashed 42 runs in the next three overs to get Mumbai going.

Rickelton hit seven fours and three sixes before he played across the line and was clean bowled by Maheesh Theekshana (1-47) and Sharma, who made his rare half-century in T20s without a six, holed out in the outfield of Parag (1-12) while searching for his first six.

Yadav attacked from the onset and created a new IPL record of 11 consecutive scores of 25 or more as he showed plenty of intent against spinners and fast bowlers. Yadav hit four boundaries and three sixes as Rajasthan bowlers, including Jofra Archer tried to bowl yorkers but missed their lengths frequently.

Pandya too manipulated the field well by staying deep in his crease and hit six fours and a six as both batters scored at more than 12 an over in the last seven overs.

Farooqi and Archer were smashed for 96 runs of their combined eight overs while fast bowler Akash Madhwal, who made his IPL debut after Sandeep Sharma was ruled out due to broken finger, returned with figures of 0-39.

