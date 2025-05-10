Mukhtar, Shaffelburg lift Nashville past Charlotte 2-1 amid supporters’ immigration worries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar tied it and Jacob Shaffelburg scored the go-ahead goal, lifting Nashville SC to a…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar tied it and Jacob Shaffelburg scored the go-ahead goal, lifting Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night in a match that took a back seat to immigration issues.

Thousands of Nashville supporters did not attend the game and many of those in attendance held signs that said “We are not all here” in English and “No estamos todo aqui” in Spanish in response to increased ICE activity in Tennessee.

La Brigada De Oro, a vibrant Nashville supporters’ group, canceled game-day activities.

On the pitch, Charlotte scored first when Liel Abada delivered a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner three minutes into the second half.

Mukhtar tied it a minute later when he scored with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box.

Shaffelburg put Nashville ahead in the 54th minute when he scored with a left-footed shot from the right side of the box.

Nashville (6-4-2, 20 points) had a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal. Joe Willis made three saves.

Charlotte (6-5-1, 19 points) has lost three in a row following a three-game win streak. Kristijan Kahlina had seven saves.

Nashville hosts the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday and Charlotte visits Orlando City.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.