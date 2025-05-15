Mukhtar scores game winner to lift Nashville SC to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the game winner just minutes after the match was leveled and Nashville SC…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the game winner just minutes after the match was leveled and Nashville SC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive win.

It was the first time in Nashville’s seven-year history they’ve beaten the Red Bulls. Nashville entered the match 0-3-4 against the Red Bulls., Nashville’s (7-4-2) unbeaten games streak now stands at five.

Mukhtar scored with the right foot from the right side of the box at the 63rd minute on assists from Alex Muyl and Sam Surridge; Surridge’s second distribution of the night. Muktar got more than enough on the shot and sent a low laser past sprawling keeper Carlos Miguel Coronel.

The Red Bulls made it a 1-1 contest seven minutes earlier when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored on a header off a perfect center from Cameron Harper.

Patrick Yazbek put Nashville (7-4-2) ahead 1-0 with a right footed shot from the center of the box at the 34th minute. Surridge and Daniel Lovitz were credited with the assists.

The Red Bulls (5-5-3) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.