Mohamed Salah is named Premier League player of the season

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League player of the season for a second time.

The Egypt international joins Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne in the two-time winner category. No player has won the award three times.

The 32-year-old Salah, who also won in the 2017-18 season, led Liverpool to the Premier League title. He enters Sunday’s season finale at Anfield against Crystal Palace as the league’s leading scorer with 28 goals.

Salah also leads the league with 18 assists meaning he “could be the first-ever player to win the Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and Player of the Season award in the same campaign,” the league said in its announcement Saturday.

The award was determined through votes from the public combined with those from a panel of experts, the league said.

Salah had earlier been voted “ Footballer of the Year ” — for a record-tying third time — by the Football Writers’ Association.

