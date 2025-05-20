MLB-leading Tigers activate catcher Jake Rogers from injured list, designate Nido for assignment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers activated catcher Jake Rogers from the 10-day injured list and designated catcher Tomás…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Detroit Tigers activated catcher Jake Rogers from the 10-day injured list and designated catcher Tomás Nido for assignment ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 30-year-old Rogers has missed the last 38 games since being placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique on April 8.

Rogers is in manager A.J. Hinch’s lineup Tuesday night batting ninth and catching left-hander Tarik Skubal.

“It feels good,” Rogers said. “I’ve been missing the boys and missing the game. It felt good to get back into it last week down in Toledo and it feels good to be here in St. Louis.”

Rogers has four hits in 18 at-bats this season and went 5 for 15 in a five-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Toledo.

Nido went 11 for 35 in 11 games with Detroit and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in Monday night’s 11-4 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.