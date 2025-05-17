Minnesota United wins 3-0, extends St. Louis City’s winless streak to 10 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tani Oluwaseyi and Joaquín Pereyra each had a goal and an assist on Saturday night,…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tani Oluwaseyi and Joaquín Pereyra each had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, Dayne St. Clair made four saves and Minnesota United beat St. Louis City 3-0.

St. Louis (2-7-5) is winless, with two ties, in its last 10 games dating to a 1-0 victory against Seattle on March 15 and has been shut out seven times this season.

Oluwaseyi flicked in a back-heel shot from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. Nicolás Romero played a centering header, off a corner kick by Pereyra, to set up the finish. Oluwaseyi, who has six goals this season, scored for the first time since April 6.

St. Clair has seven shutouts this season for Minnesota (7-3-4).

Oluwaseyi, near the penalty spot, tapped a pass back to Pereyra for a one-touch finish from the top of the area to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Julian Gressel subbed on in the 76th minute, replacing Bongokuhle Hlongwane, and scored his first goal for Minnesota in the 78th. The 31-year-old redirected a cross played by Pereyra from the left side to the back post into the net to cap the scoring. Gressel was waived by Inter Miami at the end of April and did not make an appearance with the club this season. The two-time MLS Cup champion and 2017 MLS rookie of the year started 31 games for Miami in 2024, finishing with two goals with 12 assists.

Roman Bürki had four saves for St. Louis in his second game back from a two-month absence due to fracture in his hand suffered at practice on March 14.

