Minnesota United FC hands Austin its fifth shutout this season with a 3-0 win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anthony Markanich and Joaquín Pereyra each scored a goal and Minnesota United FC took advantage of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anthony Markanich and Joaquín Pereyra each scored a goal and Minnesota United FC took advantage of an own goal and beat Austin FC 3-0 on Saturday.

Austin midfielder Ilie Sánchez was credited with an own goal from left of the box at 22 minutes for a 1-0 Minnesota (5-2-4) lead. His mild deflection off a shot attempt by Pereyra created back spin on a ball that slowly rolled through the hands and legs of keeper Brad Stuver.

Markanich scored 13 minutes later on a header from the center of the box for a two-goal lead. Pereyra ended the scoring in the first minute of extra time in the second half with a left-footed shot from the middle position outside the box.

Austin has now been shut out five times in 11 games this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.