Minnesota takes on Phoenix after Williams’ 23-point game

Minnesota Lynx (5-0, 4-0 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-1, 2-1 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Courtney Williams scored 23 points in the Lynx’s 82-77 victory against the Seattle Storm.

Phoenix went 10-10 in Western Conference games and 10-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 84.8 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Minnesota finished 14-6 in Western Conference play and 30-10 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 28.5 from deep.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Lynx: None listed.

