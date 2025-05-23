Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (25-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-34, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (25-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.44 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 17-34 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. The Pirates are 3-23 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Milwaukee has a 25-26 record overall and a 10-16 record in road games. The Brewers have a 19-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits (six doubles and eight home runs). Jared Triolo is 4 for 31 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich ranks third on the Brewers with 13 extra base hits (four doubles and nine home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 12 for 34 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

