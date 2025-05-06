Mikaela Jaworski to oversee Brisbane 2032 Olympics planning for the IOC

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski has been elevated to lead the IOC’s coordination commission for the 2032 Brisbane…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski has been elevated to lead the IOC’s coordination commission for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and will get her first on-the-ground planning update from local organizers later this month.

Jaworski, a former actress who competed in equestrian for Philippines, was selected as 2032 commission chair on Monday to replace Kirsty Coventry, a gold medal-winning swimmer from Zimbabwe set to take over as president of the International Olympic Committee next month.

Andrew Liveris, president of the local organizing committee, said he welcomed a May 20-22 visit by the IOC leadership “as our attention shifts from strategy to planning and eventually delivery of our Games in 2032.”

Jaworski trained in Australia over 20 years, working with three-time Olympian Vicki Roycroft.

“Mikaela has a deep understanding and history of time in Australia … and has been a positive and supportive voice as part of Brisbane 2032’s co-ordination commission since its formation,” Liveris said Tuesday. “I look forward to welcoming Mikaela and our co-ordination commission to Brisbane this month for our first in-country meeting and the chance to provide detailed updates on our progress.”

Jaworski, an Asian Games gold medalist in 2002, joined the IOC’s executive board in 2020 and has been on the coordination commission commissions for the Tokyo, Paris and Brisbane Games.

She is now expected to oversee the planning and delivery of the Brisbane Olympics on behalf of the IOC, working with local organizers and international sports federations.

In March, the Queensland government unveiled a major overhaul of venue planning more than 1,300 days after the state capital was awarded the 2032 Summer Games. It included a new main stadium, a sailing venue in the Whitsunday islands and rowing in a crocodile-inhabited river in Rockhampton.

David Crisafulli, the third premier of Queensland state in the almost four years since Brisbane won the bid, said the “time has come to just get on with it … and build.”

