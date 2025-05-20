Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta highlights USWNT roster for upcoming matches

Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta has been named to her first U.S. team roster for matches against China and Jamaica. The 32-year-old…

The 32-year-old LaBonta plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League and has three goals this season. Joining her in earning a first call-up with the United States is Orlando Pride defender Kerry Abello.

Coach Emma Hayes announced the roster Tuesday. The United States plays China at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31, then faces Jamaica at Energizer Park in St. Louis on June 3.

Should LaBonta play in either game, she’ll become the oldest player to make a debut appearance with the national team.

“She’s deserving of the call up,” Hayes said in a conference call with reporters. “She’s been consistent in everything that she has done. And I think with the volume of young players, or less experienced players, we’re bringing in, I think we have to get that balance right.”

The latest roster looks a lot different from the squad that won Olympic gold last year in France. Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson announced pregnancies, while fellow “Triple Espresso” forward Trinity Rodman is out while she addresses lingering back pain.

Hayes said she’s been in regular contact with Rodman.

“You can’t put a timeframe on it because we want to ensure that she’s not carrying that pain any further. And I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” Hayes said. “I don’t know when she will be back, but, I know that Trin is being given all the support, by everyone. And we very much hope a speedy recovery.”

Back on the squad is defender Naomi Girma, who had not played for the United States this year because of injury. Now healthy, Girma recently concluded the season with Women’s Super League champion Chelsea.

Seventeen members on the 24-player roster are currently in the NWSL, while seven play in Europe.

Hayes said some of the players not on included on the roster, including Jaedyn Shaw, Korbin Albert and Mia Fishel, were instead named to the under-23 national team that will play in Germany during the international window.

Roster:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)

Defenders: Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Naomi Girma (Chelsea), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (Lyon), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Lily Yohannes (Ajax)

Forwards: Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Gisele Thompson (Angel City)

