Miami Marlins place OF Dane Myers on IL with oblique strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Dane Myers on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a right oblique strain.

Outfielder Derek Hill was reinstated from the 10-day IL before the opener of a three-game set at the Chicago Cubs. He had been sidelined by a left wrist sprain.

The 29-year-old Myers got hurt on an awkward slide when he stole second base in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 win against the White Sox. He is batting .337 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games.

Manager Clayton McCullough said the team would have a clearer picture of Myers’ possible return in the next week to 10 days.

“How he starts to feel will give us a better indication of what, ultimately, the length of his absence will be,” McCollough said.

Hill was in the lineup in center on Monday and batting seventh against the Cubs after missing 22 games. He was hitting .167 with one homer and three RBIs in 11 games with Miami.

McCullough said the 29-year-old Hill is medically cleared to “play on a regular basis” after completing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville.

