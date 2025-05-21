Mexican second division teams appeal to CAS in a bid to reinstate a promotion and relegation system

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten of 16 second division teams seeking to reinstate promotion and relegation in Mexico’s soccer leagues…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ten of 16 second division teams seeking to reinstate promotion and relegation in Mexico’s soccer leagues have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Among the disgruntled clubs is Atlante, which was founded in 1918 and has won two league titles but was relegated in 2014.

Since Mexico’s soccer federation halted promotion in the 2019-2020 season, the Potros de Hierro have won the second division title three times.

“There’s a document where it was established that promotion and relegation was suspended until 2026, but it did not say that it was cancelled,” Atlante’s owner Emilio Escalante said.

The other nine clubs joining the appeal are Atlético La Paz, Atlético Morelia, Cancún, Cimarrones, Alebrijes Oaxaca, Mineros, Venados, Leones Negros and Jaiba Brava.

The Mexican federation said it will present its official position to CAS and regretted that the clubs didn’t engage in direct dialogue with them instead.

The owners of the 18 first division teams have scheduled a meeting next week to vote on several propositions for the competition, including the return of the promotion and relegation system.

“The FMF (soccer federation) is convinced that dialogue among its members is a fundamental principle that must be promoted and respected. However, it recognizes the right of any affiliated member to file any appeals they deem necessary” the organization said in a statement.

The CAS has not yet scheduled a date for a hearing.

The owners of the 18 top flight teams initially voted to halt promotion and relegation for six seasons, arguing that it would help to consolidate the second division clubs.

Each second division team receives funding each year but those that finish in the last three places after the two-tournament season are forced to pay a combined $8 million that is spread among the clubs.

“That economic support they provide has remained the same for the past five years and it’s meaningless now,” Escalante said of the funding. “Everything costs more now.”

Escalante bought Atlante in 2020 and accepted the league conditions.

“They promised they would reopen promotion in 2026. We are very close to that date and they don’t say anything,” Escalante added.

