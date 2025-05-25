Mets take on the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-20, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-21, second in the NL East) New…

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-20, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-21, second in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (2-1, 6.17 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (4-3, 1.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -136, Dodgers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has gone 18-6 in home games and 31-21 overall. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Los Angeles is 13-12 on the road and 32-20 overall. The Dodgers have a 20-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Mets. Brett Baty is 10 for 29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, four triples and 17 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Mark Vientos: day-to-day (abdominal), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.